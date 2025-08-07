KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The monitoring and audit mechanism for the additional revenue from water tariff adjustments, which was promised by state water operators for the purpose of repairing and developing water supply infrastructure, will be a key focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament portal, the question is being raised by Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) to the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation during Minister’s Question Time.

Mohd Isam also wants to know what action will be taken against operators who fail to meet key performance indicators (KPIs) after receiving the benefits of the tariff adjustment.

During the same session, Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) will ask the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry to state the steps the government has taken to achieve a 19 percent tariff negotiation result and the concessions Malaysia has offered to the United States.

Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik) will question the Foreign Minister regarding the steps the government is taking to urge the international community, particularly the United Nations (UN), to halt the continuous attacks by the Zionist regime on Gaza.

During the oral question and answer session, Syerleena Abdul Rashid (PH-Bukit Bendera) will ask the Minister of Transport to state the efforts that have been and are being taken to facilitate access for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to public transportation, similar to Korea, which uses sign language and Braille in the announcement systems at stations and on mass transit vehicles.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-Gombak) will ask the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development about the number of informal workers in the care economy sector that have been registered by the ministry, as well as the policies and preparations for an aging society.

After the session, Members of Parliament will take part in the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13), which was presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Thursday.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, presented the RMK13 under the theme “Reshaping Development,” which outlines the country’s strategic plans for the period from 2026 to 2030.

This Dewan Rakyat session will commence for 24 days (until August 28). — Bernama