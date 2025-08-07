KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Lawyers for Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng have criticised what they describe as “premature and misleading” media reports linking their client to a recent robbery involving a prosecution witness.

In a statement today, the firm of Messrs Haijan Omar & Co said the incident yesterday has been irresponsibly tied to Lim’s ongoing corruption trial without basis.

They took particular aim at lead prosecutor Datuk Wan Shahruddin Wan Ladin, accusing him of making prejudicial comments before police had concluded their investigation.

“While we acknowledge the prosecution’s consideration of protective measures, such steps must be based on genuine safety concerns — not on speculative and tendentious assumptions that unfairly associate our client with the incident” the statement read.

The lawyers noted that Petaling Jaya police have since confirmed the motive behind the incident, calling it a “clear-cut robbery” with no elements of witness tampering.

They argued that any insinuation of Lim’s involvement undermines the judicial process and causes undue reputational harm.

The legal team said they will raise the matter in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court when the trial resumes on August 19.

Lim’s lawyers also urged media outlets to verify facts before reporting on the trial to avoid compromising the court proceedings.