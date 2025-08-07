KUCHING, Aug 7 — The faulty tagada amusement ride, which injured three Kuching Festival visitors on August 2, did not have a valid certificate of fitness (CF) nor was it registered with the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

DOSH Sarawak said the Ferris wheel at the site also requires a CF under the Guidelines on the Safety Management of Amusement Park Devices (2008).

“The department denies any claims that either of these amusement rides had been inspected by its officers.

“To date, no application has been received from the amusement park operator to operate these rides,” it said in a statement.

DOSH pointed out failure to register the rides constitutes an offence under the Occupational Safety and Health (Machinery Requiring Certificate of Fitness) Regulations 2024.

Three prohibition notices have also been issued to the employer involved.

“The case is being investigated under Section 17 of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Act 514).

“Legal action will be taken against those found responsible for any violations of the Act.

“Under this legislation, the maximum penalty for employers found guilty is RM500,000,” said the department.

DOSH Sarawak also called on all amusement park operators and event organisers to ensure that all theme park machinery is installed securely, maintained properly, and complies with established safety standards to safeguard public health and safety.

Around 9.40pm on Aug 2, three individuals sustained minor injuries after a tagada amusement ride collapsed at the Kuching Festival site near Dewan Masyarakat MBKS.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said all three victims were treated on-site by Malaysian Red Crescent first aiders.

Following the incident, MBKS instructed the contractor to shut down the entire fun ride area and called on DOSH to conduct a safety inspection of the rides. — The Borneo Post