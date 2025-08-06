KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The Works Ministry is proceeding with the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) toll collection system through a direct business-to-business (B2B) model as the agreement with the original project proponent was terminated last year, Parliament heard today.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the B2B model ensures there will be no financial outlay from the government.

“The government remains committed to implementing the MLFF system via a B2B model, with no financial burden on the government.

“Private service providers will be allowed to negotiate directly with the 33 existing highway concessionaires,” he said.

Ahmad Maslan said a proof-of-concept (PoC) trial for the MLFF system is currently being conducted at the Alam Impian toll plaza on the Kemuning–Shah Alam Expressway.

This trial, a collaboration with Touch ‘n Go and CIMB, involves the installation of gantries and other supporting infrastructure.

Responding to a supplementary question from Tanjong Manis MP Yusuf Abdul Wahab on how the system would handle toll evasion, the deputy minister explained that it will use a combination of radio-frequency identification (RFID) and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to identify all vehicles.

He said those who fail to pay will receive notices, and future enforcement could include blocking road tax renewals.

‘RM3.46 billion cost won’t materialise’

Ahmad Maslan also addressed recent concerns raised by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) regarding a previously projected cost of RM3.46 billion to the government.

“The previously mentioned RM3.46 billion cost will not materialise, as the government has decided to implement the MLFF system through a B2B model.

“This means that not a single sen of government funds will be involved,” he asserted, adding that discussions of multi-billion ringgit figures are no longer relevant.

He explained that a two-year timeframe has been designated to give private service providers ample opportunity to finalise their negotiations with the highway concessionaires.

In the interim, he said the ministry is working to improve existing RFID lanes and has introduced open payment systems (SPT) allowing debit and credit card use at toll booths to enhance payment flexibility.