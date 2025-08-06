KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — A prosecution witness in Lim Guan Eng’s corruption trial alleged he was attacked by 10 men who stormed his home near Petaling Jaya earlier today.

Citing a source involved in the trial, the New Straits Times reported that the person sustained multiple injuries to his face and hand after the assailants forced their way into the house.

The attackers allegedly tied up two security guards before entering the premises.

One of the attackers reportedly told the victim to “stay at home and not become a hero,” the source added.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar confirmed the incident and said a statement would be issued soon.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Wan Shahruddin Wan Ladin said the prosecution would raise the matter in court when the trial resumes on Aug 19.

Lim, who is the DAP adviser, is faciing multiple corruption charges related to the Penang Undersea Tunnel project at the Sessions Court.

He is accused of soliciting a 10 per cent cut of company profits from Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd’s director and receiving RM3.3 million as well as involvement in the disposal of two state land plots linked to the project.