KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today questioned the developer of the Residensi Aman Lumayan Madani housing project in Cheras over the absence of key public facilities, questioning why a school and kindergarten were not included in the development plan.

Speaking at the project’s groundbreaking ceremony, Anwar stressed that all large-scale housing developments — particularly those with more than 3,500 units — must include essential amenities, especially education facilities within close proximity.

“I want to change the approach for this launch by asking a few questions,” he said.

“For all housing projects, my instructions are clear — all large-scale housing developments, especially those with 3,500 units or more, must include school infrastructure.

“The school must be nearby. Is there one? A primary or secondary school?”

He said if there were no schools in the area, one of the blocks should be repurposed into a vertical school with a dedicated lift.

A scale model of the Residensi Aman Lumayan Madani development displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony at Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2025. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Anwar added that while one block of the project can proceed, another should be deferred until all conditions are met.

He also questioned whether the project had adequate space for a kindergarten, pointing out that many urban families earning RM2,000 or RM3,000 a month were forced to send their children to kindergartens located kilometres away.

“I’ve already instructed that kindergartens must be located within the building itself. If they’re already there, good. If not, it must be rectified,” he said.

He then ordered the developer, mayor and relevant parties to meet him next Monday to present the project’s updated layout.

“It won’t take long, 10 minutes. Show me where the school is, where the kindergarten is, where the pre-school area is, and where the healthcare facility block is.

“All of that must be in place. That’s why planning officers need to understand what the Madani framework really means,” he said.

Residensi Aman Lumayan, to be developed by Danau Lumayan Sdn Bhd, will offer 3,438 affordable housing units in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras, with a gross development value of RM1.01 billion.

All units will be priced at RM300,000 each and built in three phases, with full completion expected within five years.

The development will include facilities such as a swimming pool, a theme park-style children’s pool, a multi-purpose hall, a surau, and 24-hour security.

It will also feature 18 Madani hawker stalls to provide business opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

The project is located about 500 metres from the proposed MRT3 Circle Line Sri Permaisuri station, and close to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM), Cheras Stadium, the local police station, and Taman Tasik Permaisuri.