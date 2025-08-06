ALOR SETAR, Aug 6 — The Kedah Department of Environment (DOE) has enforced Equipment Operation Seizure (POK) provisions against a factory in the Bukit Selambau Industrial Area, Sungai Petani, suspected of conducting unlicensed off-site scheduled waste storage and recovery activities.

Kedah DOE director Sharifah Zakian Syed Sahab said the action was taken during an ‘Op Gempur’ operation from 9am to 1pm yesterday, which revealed the facility was operating without Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval or a valid DOE licence.

“During the inspection, we found approximately 100 metric tonnes of used lithium batteries and around 317 metric tonnes of crushed used batteries, both classified as scheduled waste,” she said in a statement.

Additionally, about 20 metric tonnes of recovered metal powder were discovered on site.

She said the department seized the factory’s production equipment under Section 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, as they were being operated without pollution control systems or DOE approval.

Investigations are ongoing under Sections 18(1), 34A(6) and 34B(1) of the same Act.

Sharifah Zakian said DOE Kedah will continue to strengthen monitoring and enforcement efforts, particularly targeting illegal waste processing activities that cause environmental pollution and pose public health risks.

She urged the public to report any suspected environmental violations via DOE’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-88-2727 or online at http://eaduan.doe.gov.my. — Bernama