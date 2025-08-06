KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is seeking two individuals to assist in an ongoing investigation.

In a statement today, the MACC identified the individuals as Ang Eng Leng, 49, whose last known address is Jalan Jalil Perkasa 1, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, and Rasnah Majuan, 50, with a last known address in Kudat, Sabah.

“The public who may know or have information regarding Ang are urged to contact investigating officer Sharifah Nuraini Syed Ibrahim at 06-289 6000 / 019-784 9821 or via email at [email protected].

“For information related to Rasnah, please contact investigating officer Ahmad Aslam Selamat at 088-488 381 or email [email protected],” it said. — Bernama