JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 6 — The Johor Royal Botanical Garden will reopen to the public starting August 31, thus becoming one of the state's new tourism landmarks in conjunction with Visit Johor Year 2026.

Menteri Besar Johor Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi expressed his gratitude to His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia for the reopening of the Johor Royal Botanical Garden.

He was also grateful to the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail who agreed to upgrade the garden as one of the main tourism landmarks in the state of Johor.

“I would like to share the news that the entire Johor people have been waiting for. The Johor Royal Botanical Garden will open to the public starting August 31, 2025!” he said in a Facebook post today.

He said the garden will be open to visitors every Wednesday to Sunday from 8am to 6pm, while it will be closed every Monday and Tuesday for maintenance purposes.

Entrance ticket prices are set at RM2 for Malaysian citizens and RM30 for non-citizens, while entry is free for children aged five and below and holders of Disabled Persons (OKU) cards.

Onn Hafiz said the Johor Royal Botanical Garden was first developed in 1864, and is now back with a new look that is more beautiful, organised and reflects the natural heritage that is the identity of the state of Johor.

Covering an area of more than 126 acres, the garden now features 12 Special Gardens with more than 583 species of flora and almost 145,000 trees. It is the result of close collaboration between the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB), Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP), Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG), Kulai Municipal Council (MPKu), Pengerang Municipal Council (MPP) and Pontian Municipal Council (MPPn).

“Hopefully this effort will revive the memories and sentimental value of the historical locations that are part of the identity of Johor Bahru City. God willing.

“Come on, Bangsa Johor! Starting this 31st August, bring your family and friends to explore the Johor Royal Botanical Garden! Hopefully your presence will enliven the opening, thus making the Visit Johor Year 2026 agenda a success. God willing,” he said.

— Bernama