KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Police in Melaka arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of raping his daughter for the past 10 years at their home in Taman Tambak Paya Harmoni yesterday evening.

The case came to light when the victim, now 18 years old, revealed her father's abusive behaviour to her mother at approximately 10pm last Saturday, Berita Harian reported.

Following this revelation, the woman fled to Kuala Lumpur with all her children with help from her brother at around 12.30am on Sunday.

The housewife had previously suspected her husband's incestuous acts but lacked concrete evidence to take action.

The eldest daughter, who works at a goldsmith, told her mother that she had been raped by the suspect since she was eight years old, with the most recent incident occurring earlier this month.

Other children also informed their mother that the suspect had attempted similar acts against them, while the man regularly beat the children causing injuries, but the wife did not file police reports due to threats from the suspect.

The woman subsequently filed a report at the Tiang Dua Police Station to facilitate her daughter's medical examination at the hospital, leading to further police investigation and the mechanic's arrest.

Melaka Police Chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar confirmed the case report and the suspect's arrest, saying the latter has been remanded for seven days starting yesterday until Monday to assist investigations under Section 376B of the Penal Code for incest.

The offence is punishable by between 10 and 30 years’ imprisonment as well as caning.