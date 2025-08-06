PUTRAJAYA, Aug 6 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) has warned the public of a viral video featuring its director-general, saying it is a deepfake.

The video, uploaded on TikTok by the user “Hermano Kedutaan,” allegedly features Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, which AKPS said is fake and generated using artificial intelligence.

The agency described the video as a malicious attempt to damage the director-general’s image and mislead the public.

AKPS reminded Malaysians not to be influenced by such content and urged users to avoid sharing it further.

It added that legal action would be taken against those responsible for producing and distributing the video.

The agency warned that spreading false content is an offence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

AKPS said that whilst it welcomes advances in AI, it condemned the unethical use of such tools for defamation.