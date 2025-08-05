JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 5 — Strategic cooperation in addressing maritime security issues, smuggling, human trafficking, and elements of terrorism in the waters of Johor-Riau Islands was the main focus of bilateral discussions between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Indonesian National Police (Polri) here today.

The meeting involved the new Johor police chief CP Ab Rahaman Arsad, and Riau Islands Regional Police Chief Inspector General Asep Safrudin in efforts to strengthen cross-border security cooperation.

“Johor, as a maritime border state with the Riau Islands, remains committed to ensuring the safety of the region through close cooperation between the two regional enforcement agencies,” according to the official Facebook post by Johor police.

Also present at the meeting was the police consul and assistant superintendent of police from the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI) in Johor Bahru, ASP Riza Sativa, who serves as the official liaison officer between the Polri and Malaysian security agencies.

Yesterday, Ab Rahaman, in his first press conference, said the state’s strategic location bordering Singapore and near Indonesia makes it an important gateway for the country, thus requiring high preparedness from the entire PDRM team.

He described the strength of over 10,000 police officers and personnel in Johor as a key asset in addressing various current security challenges, including cross-border crime and drug abuse. — Bernama