KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Construction of the Satu Anggota Satu Rumah (SASaR) housing project at Wardieburn Camp here, involving 974 units, is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026, said Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

He said another SASaR project at Genting Klang Camp in Setapak, comprising 6,400 units, is scheduled to start in 2030.

At present, the only ongoing SASaR project in Kuala Lumpur is in Sungai Besi, with 3,500 apartment units, which are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

“Two upcoming projects, SASaR Wardieburn and SASaR Setapak, will add 7,374 more units, bringing the total number of SASaR units in the city to 10,874,” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PN-Tanah Merah) on the status of SASaR projects, initially scheduled for phased completion starting in 2026.

On whether the projects involve land swaps, Adly said both will use a cross-subsidy model without any land exchange. Housing prices will be based on development carried out by appointed developers.

The projects will be developed in phases, in line with the construction of a new Armed Forces training centre in Port Dickson.

“We must first complete the Wardieburn and Port Dickson projects, relocate personnel and only then begin work at Genting Klang,” he said.

Separately, Adly said the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is expected to receive its first Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) in 2026 under Phase 1 of the procurement programme. Phase 2 will follow under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), as part of the RMAF Capability Development Plan 2055 (CAP55).

He said the acquisition includes efforts to engage local industries in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) supply chain to support the national defence ecosystem.

“The Armed Forces have conducted several high-level committee meetings to refine capabilities in line with the 2026–2030 Future Force development phase,” he said in response to Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau), who asked whether UAV integration is planned for Malaysia’s air defence system. — Bernama