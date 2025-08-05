KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Since 2024 until May this year, 204 complaints related to umrah fraud, with losses totalling RM3.6 million, have been reported, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan.

He said the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Motac) also recorded 58 complaints about Haj package fraud, amounting to over RM600,000 in losses.

“According to the Foreign Ministry, the Malaysian consulate general in Jeddah reported that at least 97 Malaysians were detained and deported by Saudi authorities during this year’s Haj season.

“Another 34 individuals were fined for trying to perform Haj without valid visas,” he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Zulkifli shared these figures in response to a question from Zahari Kechik (PN-Jeli) about the financial losses faced by Haj and Umrah pilgrims in 2024 and 2025, and what the government is doing to stop such scams.

Regarding the recent case of 47 Malaysians scammed by a Haj fraud syndicate, Zulkifli said 25 police reports were made on June 23.

Investigations revealed violations of of Section 21 A, C, and D of the Haj Fund Act 1995 by those organising the trips, despite not being licenced Haj travel agents (PJH) for the 2025 season.

Two individuals were charged in court on July 29 and could face penalties under the Haj Fund Act.

Motac has also been informed of these violations and may suspend or revoke the company’s licence for putting the public at risk.

Zulkifli added that the individuals caught trying to perform Haj with tourist visas dealt with non-licenced agents.

“TH (Pilgrims Fund Board) can only take action against licenced agents, including canceling their licence, blacklisting them, or imposing fines,” he said. — Bernama