SEREMBAN, Aug 5 — The Negeri Sembilan branch of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded a land broker for seven days, starting today, to assist in an investigation involving the use of a land title containing false information to secure RM3.8 million from a land sale in September 2022.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Saiful Sayoti at the Magistrate’s Court following MACC’s application.

According to sources, the suspect, in his 40s, was arrested around 5.30pm yesterday after voluntarily presenting himself at the state MACC office to give a statement.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly used a falsified land title document, registered under another individual’s name, for a piece of land in Mukim Lenggeng, Seremban, to facilitate the transaction.

Negeri Sembilan MACC director, Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail, confirmed the arrest, and said that that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama