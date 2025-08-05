KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said the detailed implementation plans for targeted subsidies for RON95 petrol will be announced by end-September 2025, in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement on July 23, 2025.

In a written parliamentary reply, MoF said the government is actively developing and testing the subsidy targeting mechanism to ensure smooth execution upon rollout.

“This includes refining data from agencies such as the National Registration Department, Road Transport Department (JPJ), and the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM),” it said.

“The government aims to adopt a more comprehensive approach to ensure RON95 subsidies reach the intended target groups.”

MoF was responding to a question from Hulu Langat Member of Parliament, Pakatan Harapan’s Mohd Sany Hamzan, who asked for an update on the subsidy retargeting implementation, particularly the front-end and back-end phases announced by the Ministry of Economy.

According to MoF, once implemented, the retargeted subsidy mechanism will allow eligible Malaysians to enjoy RON95 at RM1.99 per litre through MyKad verification. Non-citizens and those ineligible for the subsidy will pay the unsubsidised market rate. — Bernama