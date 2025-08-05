MELAKA, Aug 5 — A man pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to a charge of committing armed robbery at a convenience store here last month.

Amirul Hamry Hambalyi Azahari, 27, was charged with robbing the convenience store of RM202.80 in cash, three boxes of branded cigarettes and a price scanner when armed with a butcher knife.

The offence was allegedly committed at the 7-Eleven premises at Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho 2, Central Melaka, at about 3am on July 29.

The charge, framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 397 of the same law, provides imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping if found guilty.

Judge Haderiah Siri allowed Amirul Hamry Hambalyi bail of RM9,000 and also ordered him to report to a nearby police station every two weeks, as well as surrender his passport to the court. She set September 2 for mention for the submission of documents and the appointment of a lawyer.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhamad Ehsan Nasarudin, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama