KAJANG, Aug 5 — The government is studying the need to amend existing laws or introduce new legislation to address the increasingly worrying trend of drug sales conducted online, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the issue was discussed during the Cabinet Committee Meeting on Combating Drug Abuse, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in June.

“During the meeting, we talked about the urgent need to examine this matter, including the possibility of amending existing laws or drafting a new law specifically to address the phenomenon of small-scale drug sales or transactions conducted via online marketing platforms,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after closing the i-DEEN Programme by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said the move is necessary as the online drug trade trend is on the rise and poses a serious threat, as drug supplies are easily accessible and transactions are conducted discreetly.

Saifuddin Nasution explained that the issue requires careful study because it involves multiple regulatory agencies.

He cited the example that drugs fall under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry, but if the sales occur via online platforms, they fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

He said online sales platforms are relatively easier to monitor, but if the sales are conducted through social media, it becomes much harder to detect, especially when combined with delivery via courier services.

On another matter, Saifuddin Nasution said AADK officers who manage clients and work in rehabilitation centres need to be equipped with new knowledge and skills in line with the evolving dynamics of the drug problem in the country.

He said drug abuse in Malaysia has persisted for more than four decades, and there has been a significant shift from the use of conventional drugs to synthetic drugs.

“For example, 40 years ago, we never talked about synthetic drugs — they were all conventional. Now, with synthetic drugs becoming more dominant among those undergoing treatment, the way we manage them must also change,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution added that AADK officers, including rehabilitation officers, must have a level of knowledge that matches the growing complexity of drug types, especially synthetic drugs, which can cause hallucinations in users.

He added that rehabilitation centre officers face a wide range of clients with varying addictions in terms of symptoms, severity, causes and backgrounds — all of which require tailored treatment and rehabilitation approaches to match the complexity of each case. — Bernama