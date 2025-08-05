CYBERJAYA, Aug 5 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has launched an investigation into a video widely shared on social media that shows a group of individuals handing leftover food to a homeless man.

In a press statement, MCMC said the probe was initiated following public complaints that the content was exploitative and demeaned the dignity of marginalised individuals.

“MCMC views seriously the act of producing and spreading content that exploits marginalised groups purely for cheap entertainment, generating views, and causing public unease,” the commission said.

The regulator added that the investigation is being carried out under existing laws, and that firm action will be taken against any parties found guilty.

It also reminded the public not to upload or share provocative content that could disrupt public order, warning that the dissemination of offensive, false or threatening material could result in a fine of up to RM500,000, a maximum of two years’ imprisonment, or both.

“MCMC remains committed and firm in ensuring that cyberspace is not misused,” it said.

A video circulated online recently showed three young men placing chicken bones in a rice packet and handing it to a homeless man, before later feeding actual chicken to a dog.

The trio have since posted multiple apology videos, claiming the clip was scripted and that the man was later given a full meal off-camera.