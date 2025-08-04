KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail has reportedly said that police will submit their investigation paper on the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) today.

“The investigation paper into the case has been completed, and it will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor today, insya-Allah,” he was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

According to the report, the AGC is expected to issue a press statement on the matter later today.

On Saturday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that police had concluded their probe, with around 60 witness statements recorded during the course of the investigation.

Zara, a Form One student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar, Sabah, was found critically injured in a drain beneath her school dormitory in the early hours of July 16, after reportedly falling from the third floor.

She died the following day at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

Her body was buried on July 17 without a post-mortem, prompting her mother to seek legal steps to exhume the grave for an autopsy, amid public concern and questions over the cause of death.