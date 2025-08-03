YALA, Aug 3 — The Malaysian Consulate General in Songkhla has confirmed that two Malaysian citizens have died in Yala province yesterday in two separate incidents.

According to a consular statement, the first case involved a 56-year-old Malaysian male from Kedah who died in Betong, while the second case involved a 47-year-old male from Penang who died in an accident in Yaha district.

Chief Investigation Officer of Betong Police, Inspector Pornchai Shunual, informed that the 56-year-old victim entered Betong with his wife on Aug 1 to take part in a programme called “OK BETONG Bike Week”.

“According to his wife, the victim collapsed in a toilet during a rest break and was unconscious before being rushed to Betong Hospital, but was pronounced dead about half an hour later,” he told reporters here, today.

A post-mortem by the hospital has confirmed that the victim had died suddenly and no foul play was detected.

The Thai Royal Police allowed the deceased’s next-of-kin to claim his body to be returned to Kulim with help from the Malaysian Consulate General in Songkhla.

Meanwhile, in the second case, the Malaysian Consulate General reported that the Malaysian man died when a superbike he was riding was believed to have collided with a four-wheel drive vehicle belonging to a local in Yala district, yesterday evening.

The victim reportedly sustained serious injuries in the head.

His remains have been brought from Yaha Hospital to Sadao Hospital, Songkhla, for temporary storage before claiming by his next-of-kin to be returned to Penang. — Bernama