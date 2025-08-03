KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Police have confirmed that a seven-month-old baby girl found dead at a home in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras, last Thursday died from multiple injuries across her body.

Acting Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said a post-mortem revealed the infant had suffered a fractured skull.

He said the injuries and death were the result of ongoing abuse over the past month.

“Investigations revealed that the injuries were caused after the baby cried incessantly, leading the foster mother to allegedly abuse her,” he told Utusan Malaysia.

He added that the woman’s husband works as a salesman, while she is a homemaker.

“Further investigations are ongoing to complete the case file,” he said.

Earlier, the couple was arrested after the baby was found unconscious, with bluish skin and bruises on her body, in the living room of their home.

A man lodged a police report at 9.34pm, claiming his adopted daughter had lost consciousness for unknown reasons.

Following the report, police arrested the 38-year-old woman and her 50-year-old husband under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611).

The foster mother also tested positive for drugs.

Initial investigations found that the baby had been under the woman’s care since 18 June, after her biological mother returned to Indonesia.