MIRI, Aug 3 — A search-and-rescue (SAR) operation resumed today for a 44-year-old man reported missing while foraging for jungle vegetables along the bypass road near the Miri Bus Terminal Station last Friday.

Miri police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the family of the victim, Udil Lutan, filed a missing person report on Saturday after he failed to return home.

“According to the report, Udil had contacted a family member at around 8.30pm on Friday asking to be picked up at a location.

“However, when the family member arrived at the said location, the victim was nowhere to be found despite a search of the area,” he said.

Mohd Farhan said a search on Saturday failed to locate Udil and was postponed in the evening before being resumed at 8am today.

Apart from the police, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force, as well as Udil’s family are also involved in the SAR, he added.

Those with information on the missing person are asked to contact Sgt Helmi Yusop on 085-433222 or 013-5656646. — The Borneo Post