KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Umno should adopt the mindset and strategy of a professional football team as it gears up for the next general election, said party vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, according to Kosmo!

Speaking at the Johor Bahru Umno Division Delegates Meeting today, Johari stressed that success in politics depends on unity and clear roles — much like a football squad working together on the pitch.

“Politics is like football — we can’t fight alone. You need strikers, midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers, reserves, and even supporters,” he was quoted as saying by Kosmo!

He added: “If everyone wants to be a striker and score goals, the team will struggle. But if each person plays their part, we can win.”

Johari pointed to his own experience in the 15th general election, saying the win in the Titiwangsa parliamentary seat was not his alone.

“The victory in Titiwangsa wasn’t just mine — it was a team victory for Titiwangsa Umno,” Kosmo! reported him as saying.