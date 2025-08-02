KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Scouts Movement (KLScouts) has the potential to become an important strategic partner in strengthening the city’s social ecosystem, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said that the extensive network and experience of the Scouts Association of Malaysia (PPM) can be systematically utilised to implement social intervention policies in the capital, especially through programs like the Human Endeavour Program (PUJI).

She noted that KLScouts’ membership has reached over 14,000 people, making it a crucial asset in facing urban social challenges.

“These challenges include character building, instilling a spirit of service, and teaching people the meaning of leadership through action,” she said while speaking at the Kuala Lumpur Scouts Association of Malaysia Medal and King’s Scout Badge Award Ceremony here last night.

Dr Zaliha said that platforms like KLScouts enable a more effective connection between community movements and national policies, particularly in addressing the challenge of unity in the capital.

“Kuala Lumpur is a real testing ground for the unity and solidarity of the people. It is a miniature of Malaysia, where the complexities of religion, race, and culture coexist in the same city, with a diversity full of challenges and opportunities,” she said.

Furthermore, Dr Zaliha said that scouting activities are not just ordinary co-curricular activities but are an important process in the holistic formation of an individual’s identity.

She also expressed hope that KLScouts can play a greater role in the holistic urban social development policy through collaboration with various parties.

“I hope that the cooperation built tonight will pave the way for a more strategic involvement of KLScouts in the policies and implementation of social development in this capital,” she said.

In the ceremony, 43 people received the King’s Scout Certificate, six individuals received the Scouts Association of Malaysia Medal, 79 received the Chief Scout Commissioner’s Certificate of Commendation, and 100 individuals received the Wangsa Wilayah Certificate.

The event also saw the official launch of the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Medal of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Scout Council, symbolising the organisation’s four decades of establishment. — Bernama