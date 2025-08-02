KUCHING, Aug 2 — A large-scale RM2 billion flood mitigation project in Kuching City is set to be tendered this year, with physical implementation expected to begin next year, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the project comprises three main components — the construction of a canal, a bridge, and a new barrage at Sungai Salak — aimed at controlling water overflow and preventing saltwater intrusion from the sea during high tides.

“Two initial packages of the project have already been approved under the Fifth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), although they do not include the construction of the barrage.

“For the full project, now under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), it will involve all three packages including the barrage and is expected to be tendered this year. Physical implementation is anticipated to commence next year.

“This is the largest allocation under 13MP hoped for by Sarawak,” he said when speaking to reporters after officiating the opening of the HE Clinic Kuching branch here today.

Fadillah explained that the barrage will be built at the end of Sungai Salak to prevent saltwater intrusion and to control high tides by closing the barrage gates when necessary.

Commenting on the 13MP announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Thursday, he said this is among the projects to be implemented under the plan.

He also noted that several other infrastructure projects will continue under 13MP, such as the extension of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah, the Trans Borneo project in Sarawak, and the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road.

"There are also other infrastructure projects that will proceed under 13MP, including the Pan Borneo Highway extension in Sabah, the Trans Borneo project in Sarawak, and the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road, all of which have already been allocated funding.

“In addition, development in border areas between Malaysia and Indonesia, and Malaysia and Brunei, will also be prioritised, including upgrading Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complexes, road networks, and other supporting facilities,” he added.

Fadillah, who is also Petra Jaya MP, said several other mitigation projects, such as erosion control in Sibu, Miri, and several coastal areas, have been identified, with details to be announced once next year’s budget estimates are finalised.

Meanwhile, various infrastructure and public facility projects involving flood mitigation and improved road accessibility are among the people-centric initiatives under 13MP for the 2026–2030 period.

During the tabling in the Dewan Rakyat on July 31, Anwar stated that RM20 billion has been allocated to implement 103 Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) projects to reduce the risks and impacts of such disasters.

Among the RTB projects to be implemented are those at Sungai Langat and Sungai Buloh in Selangor; Sungai Golok in Kelantan; Sungai Gemencheh in Negeri Sembilan; Sungai Baru in Melaka; the Johor and Muar River Basins in Johor; the Pahang River Basin; and Kuching City. — The Borneo Post