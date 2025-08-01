KUCHING, Aug 1 — A male counselling teacher pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here yesterday to five counts of committing physical sexual abuse against a 16-year-old male student at a secondary school in Serian.

The 50-year-old accused, who was represented by a lawyer, entered the plea in separate courtrooms before judges Iris Awen Jon and Zuraidah Zakaria.

He was charged with three counts of making the victim touch his own genitals in August, September and November 2023 in the prefects’ room at the school, and two counts of touching the victim’s genitals in September and November 2023 in the same room.

The charges against him were framed under Section 14© and Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, punishable under Section 14 and read together with Section 16 of the same Act.

Section 14 provides for up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping, while Section 16 provides for up to five years’ jail and no fewer than two strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Both judges set Sept 29, 2025 for case management, with Judge Iris granting the accused bail of RM40,000 with two local sureties for each of the three charges, and Judge Zuraidah setting bail at RM20,000 with two local sureties for each of the two charges.

The total amount of bail for all five charges was RM160,000.

The accused was also instructed to report to the nearest police station on the first Monday of every month and surrender his passport to the court until the disposal of the case, as well as not to interfere with prosecution witnesses.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff appeared for the prosecution. — The Borneo Post

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)