KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Sepanggar MP Datuk Mustapha Sakmud has firmly denied claims linking his wife to the recent death of 13-year-old student Zara Qairina Mahathir, calling the allegation baseless and unbecoming of a Muslim lawmaker.

He was responding to remarks made by Kota Bharu MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan during a Dewan Rakyat debate, which Mustapha said were misleading and unfairly targeted someone no longer in public service.

“These claims not only confuse the public, but also damage the reputation of an individual who retired from government service months ago,” he said in a statement today.

Mustapha, who is also deputy minister of higher education, clarified that his wife, Datin Rosnih Nasir, was formerly the principal of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha Limauan in Papar. She served at the school from March 20 to November 22, 2024 before retiring from the education sector.

“Since then, she has had no involvement in the school’s administration or operations,” he added.

He stressed that the incident involving Zara Qairina occurred on July 16 to 17, 2025, nearly eight months after his wife’s retirement.

“Linking her to the incident is baseless and amounts to political manipulation,” he said.

He urged all parties to verify information before making public accusations and not to exploit the tragedy for political purposes.

“Respect the ongoing investigation by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and stop spreading false claims that can harm the reputation and emotional wellbeing of innocent individuals,” he said.

Mustapha also offered his condolences to Zara Qairina’s family, expressing hopes that justice would be served.

Earlier, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said investigations were ongoing into the death of a female student at a school in Papar. The Form One student was believed to have fallen from the third floor of her hostel building.

Zara Qairina was found critically injured around 3am on July 16 and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital for treatment, where she later died.