MUAR, Aug 1 — Police have crippled an international drug trafficking syndicate operating a nationwide network and smuggling drugs via sea routes after arresting 10 suspects and seizing around RM2.7 million worth of drugs and assets.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the success of the arrest was the result of simultaneous raids in Muar and Batu Pahat, as well as Cheras in Kuala Lumpur, between 2pm and 5pm on July 21.

“In the raids, ten suspects, aged between 29 and 70, were arrested.”

“The raiding team also seized 61.3 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine and 51.3 grammes (g) of ecstasy pills worth RM2 million,” he told reporters at the Muar district police headquarters here today.

In addition to narcotics, police also seized several vehicles, cash, bags and luxury watches worth RM725,655, bringing the total estimated value of the drugs and assets seized and confiscated to RM2.7 million.

Hussein said the syndicate had been active since last October, using terrace houses as drug storage locations before marketing them to the international market via sea routes using boats.

He said the syndicate involves several independent groups that store the drugs in the Klang Valley before distributing them to Johor.

Hussein said the syndicate’s activity was uncovered after police stopped a luxury car in Parit Pulai in Parit Jawa here and arrested a man where police found 51 green, blue and red plastic packages suspected to contain methamphetamine weighing approximately 51kg.

“Police then conducted follow-up raids in the house and around the Parit Pulai area before a married couple was arrested. Five more suspects, including a foreigner, were arrested in Parit Bakar here.

“Police also arrested a male suspect in Batu Pahat who we believed was the syndicate leader, while the last suspect was arrested at a house in Cheras,” he said, adding that investigators also found 17 plastic packets containing methamphetamine weighing 10kg and 105 ecstasy pills weighing an estimated 51g.

Hussein said the syndicate members were receiving wages ranging from RM3,000 to RM15,000 a month, while six of the suspects were positive for ketamine, methamphetamine and marijuana abuse during drug screening.

He said three of the suspects had previous police records related to firearms and drug activities.

Over the years, Johor has been a favourite destination for illicit drug syndicates that take advantage of the state’s many sea routes and porous border.