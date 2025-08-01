KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A man accused of murdering his six-year-old son, whose body was found buried in the town of Rompin, located in the Jempol district of Negeri Sembilan, has been remanded for seven days.

According to Kosmo!, Jempol district police chief Superintendent Norhisham Mustapar said the remand order for the 36-year-old suspect was issued by Magistrate Norshazwani Ishak at the Bahau Magistrate’s Court.

The remand, which runs until August 7, is to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, he added.

“This will allow investigators to look into the motive behind the killing,” he said when contacted by Kosmo!

According to the report, the suspect, dressed in an orange lock-up uniform, was brought to court at about 8.52am and taken away in a white police van roughly an hour later.

He was escorted under tight security by police personnel, while media representatives gathered at the court complex from as early as 8.30am.

On Monday, the boy, who was earlier reported missing in Taman Bukit Indah, Johor Bahru, was found dead in Jempol.