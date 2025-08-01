KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of raping his former sister-in-law two years ago.

The 31-year-old man is charged with raping the 31-year-old woman at an apartment unit in Bandar Bukit Jalil in Cheras at 3.30 am on Jan 22, 2023.

The charge, under Section 376 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and whipping if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Zul Hilmi Latif did not request bail as it involved a non-bailable offence. The accused was unrepresented.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin then set Aug 26 for mention. — Bernama

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)