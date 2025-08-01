KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 —Malaysia has reaffirmed its commitment to purchase a total of 26 Boeing aircraft in two phases, a deal estimated to be worth close to US$19 billion, said Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The purchase is part of ongoing commercial agreements with the United States and was highlighted during Malaysia’s recent trade negotiations.

“We made some commercial commitments, which have already been announced, but we reinforced them. One is the Boeing aircraft purchase,” Zafrul said at a press conference at Miti headquarters today.

He explained that the first phase involves 13 aircraft, valued at US$9.5 billion, with a second phase involving an additional 13 aircraft of similar value.

“We also committed to an additional 13 Boeing aircraft for the second phase — also valued around that. So those are some of the examples of our commercial commitments,” he added.

The purchase signals Malaysia’s continued support of bilateral trade ties and aerospace cooperation with the United States, amid broader negotiations on tariffs and market access.

Zafrul did not specify which airlines or agencies were involved in the Boeing deals, but reiterated that such commercial undertakings are aimed at mutual benefit, creating downstream opportunities for Malaysia’s aviation and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sectors.