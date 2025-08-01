JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of Johor has detained two more policemen for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes worth about RM635,000 from an individual in return for not taking action over gambling activities.

A six-day remand order until Aug 5 against both suspects was approved by Senior Assistant Registrar Chai Ing Hien after it was submitted by MACC at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning.

According to sources, both male suspects, in their 30s, were arrested at about 9 pm yesterday when they turned up to give their statements at the Johor MACC office.

“This is following the arrest of two more policemen yesterday in connection with the bribery case involving about RM635,000. So far, the MACC has detained four suspects,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johor MACC deputy operations director Hairul Ilham Hamzah, when contacted, confirmed the arrests, saying the case is being investigated under Section 16 (a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama