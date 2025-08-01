KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A policeman was seriously injured after being stabbed with a knife by a man while conducting a crime prevention patrol at Pudu Market, Jalan Yew, here yesterday afternoon.

Acting Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said the victim, along with four other policemen, was inspecting the suspect when the man suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen.

“The suspect then fled the scene. The seriously injured victim was taken toHospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) for treatment,” he said in a statement.

He said police managed to arrest the suspect, a 56-year-old local man, shortly after the incident based on information received.

Upon further inspection, police seized a knife measuring approximately 21.5 centimetres and three clear plastic packets containing yellowish powder and chunks suspected to be drugs.

The city police chief said the suspect will be remanded tomorrow and investigated under Section 307 and Section 186 of the Penal Code for attempted murder using a weapon and obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident are urged to come forward and assist in the investigation by contacting ASP Mohd Firdaus Sharil at 012-3388164, the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999, the Wangsa Maju District Police Control Centre at 03-9289 9222, or any nearby police station. — Bernama