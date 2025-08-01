JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 1 — Johor Bahru City Hall (MBJB) is offering discounts of up to 80 per cent on traffic and parking fines in conjunction with the 68th National Day celebrations.

In a statement, MBJB said the offer, which runs from Aug 15 to 31, is intended to encourage the public to settle outstanding fines.

“The 80 per cent discount applies to fines issued from 2016 to December 2024. For fines issued in 2025, a 60 per cent discount will be given in line with our standard rate,” it said.

Payments can be made through various channels, including the MBJBSpot app, MBJB service counters, MBJB payment kiosks, e-Khidmat app and the PBTPay portal.

MBJB urged residents to take advantage of the offer and clear any outstanding fines before the promotion ends. — Bernama