IPOH, Aug 1 — A driving school instructor was charged in the Sessions Court here today with committing physical sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl last month.

Lim Chin Leong, 60, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial when the charge was read before Judge Jean Sharmila Jesudason.

He is accused of holding the victim’s hands and touching her thighs at a driving school in Kampung Paloh here at around 10am on July 7.

The charge, framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792), carries a sentence of up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Qurratu'aini Khalifah led the prosecution, while Lim was represented by lawyer R. Rajasegaran.

Qurratu'aini urged the court to impose bail of no less than RM20,000 and requested an order barring the accused from contacting or disturbing the victim.

Rajasegaran appealed for minimum bail, citing that Lim is currently unemployed and financially dependent on his daughter, who earns RM3,000 a month.

The judge fixed bail at RM8,000 with one surety and ordered Lim to report to the nearest police station once a month until the case is concluded.

She also instructed him not to interfere with any of the witnesses.

The case has been set for mention on September 12.