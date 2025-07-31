KOTA KINABALU, July 31 — Police are investigating whether bullying was a factor in the death of 13-year-old student Zara Qairina Mahathir at a religious school in Papar earlier this month, as part of the larger probe.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said today that the investigation is in its final stages, with statements recorded from over 60 individuals, including students, parents, and school staff.

“The investigation is now focusing on two elements: the cause of death and the surrounding environment.

“We do not rule out the possibility of bullying allegations, based on what has been uncovered so far,” Jauteh told reporters after attending the state-level Warriors' Day celebration at the Sabah Police Headquarters here.

He confirmed that three students — nicknamed “Kak Wana,” “Kak Dedeng,” and “Tomboi” — who were mentioned on social media in connection with the teenager’s death, have also been investigated.

Jauteh denied accusations circulating online that the case may involve the child of a prominent figure, including himself, leading to a cover-up. He described such claims as irresponsible.

“There have been allegations that children of VIPs, including my own, attend the school. I want to state clearly that none of my children have ever studied there,” he said.

“As for whether any elected representatives’ children are enrolled, I cannot confirm... However, I must stress again: I have no children who have ever, or are currently, studying there.”

He added that malicious individuals were creating unhealthy narratives around a case that must be treated with sensitivity, as it involves minors.

Addressing public demands for a thorough and transparent investigation, Jauteh explained the complexity of the process.

“We had to interview 60 witnesses, and these statements couldn’t be gathered all at once... If we conducted this probe in an unprofessional way, it would only worsen their trauma. The investigation team was supported by professional counsellors so the students could express what really happened,” he said.

He said the investigation papers have been sent to Bukit Aman for final review before being referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Zara, a Form One student, was found unconscious on the ground floor of her school dormitory at SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar during the early hours of July 16, believed to have fallen from the third floor. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The case has attracted national attention, fuelled by unverified allegations from family members claiming she was a victim of constant bullying and sexual assault.

This has led to public claims that the investigation was being handled poorly and without transparency.

In response, Sabah Law Society president Datuk Nazim Maduarin has called for a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation.

“The case has raised disturbing questions surrounding school safety, student welfare, and institutional response,” he said.

“Our stand is clear: This case must not be swept under the rug and must not be forgotten.”