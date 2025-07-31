KUCHING, July 31 — Air quality in Mukah has continued to deteriorate with an unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 160 as of 8am today.

According to the Department of Environment’s (DoE) Air Pollutant Index Management System (Apims) data, Mukah has recorded an API of 160 since 3am.

At 12 noon yesterday, the API reading in Mukah was moderate at 98.

Since then, the API for the area has moved steadily upward.

All other areas under DOE’s Apims in Sarawak maintained a moderate air quality level.

The Borneo Post reported yesterday that Mukah was the only district in Malaysia to record an unhealthy air quality of 107 as of 6pm.

Sibu recorded the second highest API in Sarawak at 90, followed by Miri and Kapit at 73, and Kuching at 71.

Other stations in the state reported readings ranging from 58 to 69.

An API reading between 101 and 200 is categorised as unhealthy and may pose health risks to sensitive groups, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

API readings of 51 to 100 show moderate air quality.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds for Kuching; Samarahan; Betong; Sarikei; Kanowit and Selangau in Sibu; Tanjung Manis and Daro in Mukah; Song, Kapit, and Bukit Mabong; as well as Tatau, Bintulu until noon today.

The department said in a Facebook post that a warning is issued when there are indications of a thunderstorm with a rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm/hour that is imminent or expected to occur for more than one hour.

A thunderstorm warning is a short-term warning valid for a period not exceeding six hours for a single issue.

Yesterday, the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) in a 5.22pm update reported scattered clusters of hotspots in western Kalimantan, along with a few to isolated hotspots in Sarawak, Peninsular Malaysia, and Sumatra. — The Borneo Post