KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 – Putrajaya will make preschool education mandatory for children starting at the age of five, as part of wide-ranging reforms aimed at strengthening the national education system, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

To boost education outcomes, the government will also review optimal school hours, evaluate the effectiveness of special schools, and enhance education models for gifted and talented students.

“A greater emphasis will be placed on English as a medium of learning and communication, alongside the expansion of additional language offerings in schools,” Anwar said today while tabling the 13th Malaysia Plan in Parliament.

“STEM education and digital literacy will be further reinforced, including the introduction of basic artificial intelligence (AI) concepts, to prepare the younger generation for future high-value job markets,” he added.

To ensure greater integration and efficiency, all preschool to secondary level education will come under the sole purview of the Ministry of Education, while pre-university and higher education will be overseen by the Ministry of Higher Education.

This restructuring is aimed at clarifying jurisdiction and improving policy coherence and execution.

A new National Education Council has also been established to coordinate, monitor, and design timely interventions to ensure Malaysia’s education system remains forward looking and globally competitive.