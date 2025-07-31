KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The littoral combat ship (LCS) project is behind schedule at 72.9 per cent completion as of June 25, short of its 76.1 per cent target, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said.

In a written parliamentary reply, Khaled attributed the shortfall to necessary rework on piping and cabling systems, following observations by the project’s design authority, France’s Naval Group.

“The delay was caused by rework on piping and extended cabling following comments by the design authority,” Khaled stated.

“Nevertheless, the ministry remains committed to ensuring all ships are delivered within the updated timeline.”

According to Khaled, LCS1 entered its Setting to Work (STW) phase in May and is slated for its first sea trial in December.

LCS2 underwent a “technical downslip” in May and is expected to be handed over to the Royal Malaysian Navy by April 2027.

He added that the construction of LCS3 to LCS5 is proceeding according to schedule, with deliveries planned every eight months from 2027 until the final vessel is completed in 2029.

The minister also updated the Dewan Rakyat on other key procurements, including the acquisition of three ANKA drones from Turkish Aerospace Industries, which are expected to be delivered by February 2026.

“Assembly has reached 99 per cent, and aircraft system integration is at 85 per cent,” he said, calling the drones a major boost for the country’s surveillance and border-monitoring capabilities.

Khaled also assured Parliament that mechanisms are in place to prevent a repeat of past procurement failures.

“We’ve established various levels of monitoring, from contract administration to ministerial oversight, with involvement from the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU), and the Attorney General’s Chambers,” he said.