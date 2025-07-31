KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Kuala Lumpur branch of the Malaysian Immigration Department raided a massage parlour and uncovered prostitution activities yesterday.

The raid through Op Gegar was carried out on a three-storey spa in Jalan Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang here at around 4.45 pm based on public complaints.

KL Immigration director-general Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said during the raid, a total of 22 individuals were arrested, comprising 15 foreign women, five foreign men and two local men, aged between 19 and 36 years.

He said all the women arrested were believed to be working as sex workers, including six Indonesian women, five Vietnamese women, two Bangladeshi women, and one Mongolian and one Chinese woman each.

“This premises offers sex and body massage packages or sex services only with an estimated price of around RM250 to RM450 depending on the nationality of the sex workers involved,” he said when met at the raid location today.

According to him, two local men who were acting as guards at the premises were arrested under Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for protecting, hiring or employing illegal immigrants.

“All foreigners, including men believed to be employees or customers at the premises, were detained under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for violating the conditions of passes or permits issued under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“A total of seven summons notices to witnesses have been issued to customers and employees to appear to assist in the investigation at the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department,” he added. — Bernama