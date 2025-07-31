KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Malaysia’s youths do want to start a family, but many aren’t sure if it’s the right time as financial realities stand in the way, along with quiet doubts about the future.

Researchers say it’s a dilemma reflected not only in surveys, but also in new global research showing similar anxieties across both rich and developing countries.

“I think young people are currently struggling with the daily struggles of everyday life that are not very easily captured in statistics,” said Universiti Malaya senior lecturer Vilashini Somiah at a recent forum here in conjunction with World Population Day.

The anthropologist said that apart from financial worries — including the cost of living, education loans and high housing prices — young people also face emotional pressures, such as anxiety over global events.

She noted that although Malaysia is not in conflict, global wars still weigh on the minds of the youth.

“I always hear from youths — ‘I’m willing to marry, I don’t know if I want a child’,” she said.

When asked why, she said they often respond: “‘I don’t know if I want to have a child when the world now is topsy turvy and I don’t know whether that reality actually has stability for my child then.”

“So generally, the question of desire is not a big issue. To me, it is a question of responsibility. So the question asked by youths is, ‘is it fair for them to bring a child into such a world that is very uncertain’,” she added.

Vilashini’s remarks match the global reality, as shown by the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) State of World Population 2025 Report titled "The Real Fertility Crisis: The Pursuit of Reproductive Agency in a Changing World".

The UNFPA report draws on a YouGov survey of over 14,000 adults across 14 countries, examining barriers to having their desired number of children.

Although Malaysia was not included, the survey featured regional neighbours such as Thailand and Indonesia.

UNFPA Malaysia’s Country Representative, Dr Julitta Onabanjo said more than half of those surveyed cited financial factors: “In every one of the 14 surveyed countries, the number one barrier hampering people from realising their family formation goals was economic.”

In total, 39 per cent of those surveyed said financial constraints had caused or could cause them to have fewer children than they wanted, while 20 per cent cited unemployment or job insecurity.

Nineteen per cent cited housing limitations (such as high house prices or rent), while 12 per cent cited lack of sufficient or quality childcare options.

Another 11 per cent pointed to insufficient involvement from their partner in housework and caregiving.

UNFPA Malaysia’s assistant representative Tengku Aira Tengku Razif said it is important to enable people to have the number of children they actually desire, instead of settling for less children. — Picture courtesy of UNFPA Malaysia

UNFPA Malaysia’s assistant representative, Tengku Aira Tengku Razif, told Malay Mail that the global survey’s findings are relevant to Malaysia, as they mirror past data and reflect ongoing local trends.

The UNFPA report identified three key barriers to reproductive agency — the ability to make informed decisions about having children.

These are: economic constraints; gender inequality, such as women bearing the bulk of domestic responsibilities; and fear about the future, including concerns over war, pandemics and climate change.

Tengku Aira pointed out that Malaysia’s own Fifth Malaysian Population and Family Survey (MPFS) in 2014 had already highlighted financial hardship as a major factor.

She said this is likely to remain the most significant issue today, especially given the rising cost of living.

She said there are plans to study if the third factor of anxiety about the future is also applicable to Malaysia.

When commenting on reproductive agency, Tengku Aira said it is important to have an ecosystem that will enable people to have the number of children that they really want, instead of managing their own expectations by aiming and settling for a lower number.

What Malaysia’s numbers say

According to the National Population and Family Development Board’s (LPPKN) 2014 family survey, 86.8 per cent of singles wanted to marry, but many cited financial reasons for remaining single.

Among men, financial problems were the top reason at 56 per cent; for women, it was the second-highest at 26 per cent.

Screengrab from the Fifth Malaysian Population and Family Survey in 2014.

The same survey found that 40.9 per cent of married women wanted another child. On average, they desired 3.9 children, but adjusted that to 3.5 after considering financial constraints.

LPPKN has yet to release data from its latest survey, which began last year.

Meanwhile, EPF’s Belanjawanku 2024/2025 guide estimates that a married couple with two children needs a minimum of RM5,880 to RM7,440 per month to meet basic living costs in selected cities — reflecting the growing cost of raising a family.

UNFPA Malaysia representative Julitta Onabanjo said financial limitations was the number one reason why people in a global survey said they could not have as many children as they actually wanted. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

What are UNFPA’s recommendations for Malaysia?

Based on the UNFPA report’s findings, Dr Julitta outlined four recommendations to help Malaysia build an ecosystem where families can have the number of children they want.

1. Improve access to sexual and reproductive health services.

This includes age-appropriate comprehensive sexuality education, such as LPPKN’s Pekerti and SmartStart programmes.

It also involves access to infertility treatment, family planning, family-friendly policies like paid parental leave, and affordable, high-quality childcare.

2. Address gender inequality.

Dr Julitta called for both parents to share childcare and parenting responsibilities.

She also emphasised equal opportunities for women in education and employment.

Malaysia, she noted, has made commendable progress by introducing laws such as anti-stalking laws and the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act.

3. Strengthen economic support and socio-economic policies.

This includes creating more jobs for youths and improving the care economy.

Dr Julitta also suggested boosting Malaysia’s female labour force participation rate — currently at 56.2 per cent — through better health and education outcomes and more supportive workplace policies.

4. Improve data collection.

She said more comprehensive and disaggregated data is needed to guide effective, targeted policies.

Dr Julitta said there is a need to go beyond national-level data, as there can be different aspirations in certain districts or parts of the country, whether it is urban or rural.

“It is important to segregate that data better and to also ensure that the data tells us in the macro sense, what is the issue,” she said.

“But in the micro sense — how the individual is feeling — that data also needs to be part of the whole data system to be able to inform the policy and the programmes that we have.”

She said that Malaysia is already implementing some of these recommendations and can do better in some of these areas.

LPPKN chairman Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim told Malay Mail that LPPKN is ready to take on strategic partner UNFPA’s recommendations. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

LPPKN chairman Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim told Malay Mail that the board would adopt UNFPA’s four recommendations, noting that Malaysia already has some related programmes in place.

“We are taking up all the recommendations, and it’s good because they benchmark with 14 countries, meaning to say, we know we are not alone,” she said.

She also suggested solutions such as government-supported childcare, flexible working arrangements, and support for online businesses to help parents balance work and family life.