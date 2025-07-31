KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The establishment of a national single housing agency and the introduction of a new rent-to-own (RTO) model are among key housing reforms outlined in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), aimed at improving access to affordable housing and reducing the cost of living.

According to the 13MP document released by the Ministry of Economy today, housing reform is a central priority in the plan, designed to enhance public well-being through improved access to liveable, inclusive and high-quality homes.

The proposed reforms focus on increasing the supply of sustainable housing, expanding access to financing, and strengthening regulatory and management efficiency in the sector.

“A national single housing agency will be established through the rationalisation of existing federal housing agencies, to plan, coordinate and manage the delivery of affordable housing,” the document stated.

It also noted that a new RTO model will be introduced to offer a more flexible and affordable path to homeownership. The formation of a housing consortium to manage the RTO scheme more efficiently and sustainably will also be explored.

The plan outlines three key strategies for implementation during the 13MP period, namely, increasing the supply of quality, liveable and inclusive housing; boosting homeownership among targeted groups; and enhancing regulatory and management effectiveness.

Housing provision will be improved through better planning, governance restructuring, adoption of more efficient construction methods and optimal resource utilisation.

Existing affordable housing financing schemes will be enhanced, including tiered interest rates and adjusted financing terms, to enable more first-time buyers to enter the housing market.

The document also noted that a long-term financing or rental scheme for senior citizens will be introduced in preparation for Malaysia’s transition to an ageing society. A new Residential Tenancy Act will also be proposed to ensure fair protection for both tenants and homeowners.

As of March 2025, a total of 179,769 affordable housing units have been completed, which is 36 per cent of the 500,000-unit target set under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP). Another 312,591 units have been approved and are at various stages of construction.

As of Dec 31, 2024, housing loans worth RM17.86 billion had been approved under the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme, benefitting 76,664 borrowers.

When tabling 13MP in the Dewan Rakyat today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building one million affordable homes between 2026 and 2035 in collaboration with federal and state governments and private developers.

The document also noted the rebranding of the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) to the Residensi Rakyat Programme (PRR) in August 2024 under 12MP, aimed at improving housing design, specifications and features to enhance liveability, quality and sustainability.

Meanwhile, a maintenance programme for low- and medium-cost stratified housing, including elevator replacements, has benefited 150,218 residents across 46,365 housing units. — Bernama