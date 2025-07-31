KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Malaysia has called for urgent reform of global institutions, particularly the United Nations (UN), proposing three concrete measures, including the institutionalisation of regular dialogue between the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the UN Security Council.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said the initiative aims to ensure that parliamentary voices are heard in deliberations on peace and security.

Speaking during the general debate at the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament at the Palais des Nations, UN Office in Geneva, Johari also suggested that the UN establish rapid-response mechanisms for parliamentary cooperation in times of global crisis, taking lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thirdly, we propose the development of guidelines for parliamentary oversight of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, to safeguard human accountability in an increasingly automated world,” he said during the debate, titled A World in Turmoil: Parliamentary Cooperation and Multilateralism for Peace, Justice and Prosperity for All, yesterday.

Johari, who is also the 46th Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) President, said that as the host of the upcoming 46th AIPA General Assembly this September, Malaysia remains committed to strengthening democratic institutions and advancing inclusive, just, and sustainable development through action.

“Let us remember, prosperity for all requires closing the gaps between rich and poor, men and women, urban and rural. Justice demands that we address selective inaction in protracted conflicts, including ensuring the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

“This conference must not be a talking shop. It must be a workshop, a space where ideas are forged into tools for action. The world must know that amidst the chaos, parliamentarians continue to work shoulder to shoulder for peace, justice, and prosperity for all. Malaysia stands ready to do her part,” he said.

He added that Asean remains firmly committed to the purposes and principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

“Multilateralism has enabled decades of progress in trade, human rights, and poverty eradication. But today’s evolving threats risk eroding these hard-won gains,” he said. — Bernama