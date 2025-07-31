KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The national education system has entered a new chapter after the Education (Amendment) Bill 2025, aimed at making secondary education compulsory, was passed by the Dewan Rakyat last night.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, when winding up the debate on the bill, described the amendment to the Education Act 1996 (Act 550) as a historic and crucial moment in human capital development through the national education system.

“Education is the birthright of every child, meaning every child is born with the right to receive education,” she said.

Earlier, during the debate session, both government and opposition Members of Parliament expressed support for the amendment, describing it as an important reform of the national education system.

Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) said the initiative represented a meaningful education reform in efforts to elevate the quality of education and human capital development in the country.

He also congratulated the Madani Government for the bold initiative and felt that the move should have been implemented earlier to ensure every child received proper education.

“It will enable human capital development to be elevated to a higher level than before, so that we are on par with other countries. Imagine if we only have six years of compulsory education — how can we become a developed country?” he said.

Datuk Dr Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail (PN-Kubang Pasu) said making secondary education compulsory could break the cycle of poverty and strengthen critical thinking, while enhancing students’ employability and communication skills to participate in the economy and society.

Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (GPS-Igan) said the move was timely to build a knowledgeable and competitive generation with the values of human dignity or ‘karamah insaniah’ as enshrined in the National Education Philosophy.

He said the amendment demonstrated the government’s commitment to guaranteeing every child’s right to education up to at least the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) level or an equivalent recognised Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) qualification.

Meanwhile, Teresa Kok (PH-Seputeh) said the ministry should look into the real causes of school dropouts, such as low income, since the indirect costs of education continued to burden poor parents.

The Bill, among others, proposes the insertion of a new Section 32A, which provides that every parent whose child is a Malaysian citizen and resides in Malaysia must ensure the child is enrolled in a secondary education institution and remains in school throughout the secondary education period. — Bernama