PHNOM PENH, July 31 — Cambodia is seeking the assistance of the Malaysian armed forces, serving as the ceasefire coordinator and observer, to release 20 of their soldiers held by the Thai military.

The state media Agence Kampuchea Presse reported today, quoting Prime Minister Hun Manet, that Cambodian military officials have been engaging with the Thai army for the release of the captured soldiers.

Besides, the government has also sought the help of the Malaysian Armed Forces Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar, who is heading the monitoring team.

“I sincerely hope that the Thai Army will return all our soldiers currently in their custody to Cambodia as soon as possible,” said Manet, according to the state media.

It also mentioned that the Cambodian Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, Vong Pisen, has formally requested assistance from the Malaysian side.

The Ministry of National Defence spokesperson, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, told the media today that the Thai military has returned the dead body of one Cambodian soldier, while 20 soldiers are still under Thai custody.

“Of the 21 Cambodian troops currently under Thai control, we have thus far received one body. We are now working to ensure the other 20 are safely returned,” said Maly.

The two neighbouring countries had been in conflict over territories along their 817-kilometre shared border in northern Cambodia.

The dispute flared up on the morning of July 24 when troops from both sides exchanged fire.

The armed confrontation between Cambodia and Thailand came to an end at midnight on July 28, following an agreement reached during a special meeting organised by Malaysia in Putrajaya.

The turmoil has displaced more than 165,000 Cambodians in the northern region. — Bernama