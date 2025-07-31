KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Cabinet ministers today expressed support for the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi described it as a timely and comprehensive blueprint to address Malaysia’s current economic challenges.

“I am particularly drawn to the second policy focus of the 13MP, which emphasises economic empowerment through value creation driven by digitalisation and advanced technologies such as AI.

“This approach includes promoting high growth, high value industries and strategic sectors to ensure that the nation’s economic growth is not only sustainable but also inclusive and fair,” he said in a press conference at Parliament’s lobby here.

He highlighted the plan’s strong focus on rural development, Bumiputera empowerment and disaster preparedness.

Zahid also praised initiatives to strengthen TVET and digitalisation, which he said would drive inclusive, high-value growth.

Deputy Prime Minister II Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof described it as a vital roadmap to steer the country towards a more sustainable, resilient, and forward-looking future.

“With a strong emphasis on energy transition and water sector transformation as its core pillars, the 13MP outlines a strategic direction for national development over the next five years,” he said.

He welcomed the plan’s focus on energy transition and water sector transformation, aligning with Malaysia’s carbon neutrality goals.

Fadillah, who also oversees Sabah and Sarawak affairs, said the socio-economic initiatives outlined for both states would help bridge development gaps.

He added that the plan positions Malaysia to lead the region in green economy and future technologies.

Finance Minister II and Acting Economy Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the 13MP sets the right foundation to realise the Madani economy’s aspirations, aiming for not just development but shared prosperity for the people.

He said the plan outlines a comprehensive approach to reshape the economy and uplift the rakyat’s dignity through inclusive growth.

Amir Hamzah also called for boldness in adopting new strategies to expand the economy and create better job opportunities.

“We must be bold in charting a new path to expand our economy, so that the opportunities created translate into better jobs and a higher quality of life for our people,” he said.

He added that the plan marks a crucial step towards building a more resilient and people-centred future.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the 13MP is a direct continuation of the government’s Madani vision, charting the nation’s path from 2026 to 2030 through a comprehensive economic framework.

He said the plan covers all key dimensions, from economic sustainability and environmental stewardship to good governance and public wellbeing.

Fahmi highlighted the plan’s core aim to “raise the ceiling, raise the floor, and strengthen the pillars” in reference to boosting national income, improving people’s livelihoods and reinforcing governance.

He said over 40 key policies and more than 85 laws are embedded in the plan’s framework.

“We’re raising the ceiling. We want to raise the floor as well. But it’s the pillars, our governance and the reforms we bring, that will make all this possible,” he said.