KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said US President Donald Trump has given his undertaking to attend the Asean Summit here in October.

Anwar said this in his preamble ahead of tabling the 13th Malaysia Plan in Parliament today.

The PM said he spoke with the US president early this morning, during which they discussed trade matters as part of larger tariff negotiations.

“President Donald Trump confirmed that he will attend the Asean Summit later in October,” Anwar announced in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Malaysia is hosting the summit in its capacity as the chair of Asean.