KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The government will introduce the Perkasa Madani TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Financing Scheme and the TVET Training Fund to encourage youth participation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) with the theme “Redesigning” at the Dewan Rakyat, said that the TVET programme would also be expanded to tahfiz students to produce Madani huffaz technocrats with added value in technical expertise.

The government, he said, will also expand the TVET curriculum to include the field of ageing with special incentives for students undergoing industrial training.

“TVET programmes are gaining popularity. In 2024 alone, 212,000 new admissions into TVET programmes were recorded,” he said, adding that the Madani TVET programme will be strengthened to increase the mastery of skills that can generate higher income, including for tahfiz and huffaz students.

“At the same time, the level of TVET certification will be increased by introducing three new levels of expertise, six to eight, to be equivalent to the level of higher education qualifications under the Malaysian Qualifications Framework (MQF). This effort aims to recognise high skills in technical fields and expand career paths, in line with market needs,” said the prime minister.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said TVET graduates are also enjoying increasingly competitive incomes, most of which exceeded the minimum wage of RM1,700.

“About 95.6 per cent of TVET graduates are able to secure employment within six months of completing their training,” he said.

He said the close collaboration between TVET institutions and industry would serve as a catalyst for technological transfer and skills enhancement in line with initiatives by the Ministry of Higher Education.

“The structure of TVET programme offerings will be re-strategised with a focus on high-growth, high-value (HGHV) and advanced technology-based industries.

“This is in line with labour market demands and strategic industry needs such as in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP) project and the Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP),” he said.

He said the government is targeting the creation of 700,000 new job opportunities in the manufacturing sector and another 500,000 career creations in the digital economy during the 13MP period. — Bernama