KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The government is aiming to raise the country’s halal export value to RM80 billion and increase the halal industry’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 11 per cent under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the government remains focused on strategic sectors that have a high impact on the national economy, including the halal industry, financial services, tourism, the creative industry, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“In the 13MP, the country is targeting an increase in halal export value to RM80 billion and for the halal industry’s contribution to GDP to rise to 11 per cent,” he said when tabling the plan in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

Anwar said efforts to accelerate the country’s halal export value are supported by the establishment of the Malaysian Halal Commission and the development of Halal Industrial Parks in Melaka, Perak, and Kelantan. — Bernama